Marshall police arrest man in connection with fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision

Thomas Jackson (Source: Marshall Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
From the Marshall Police Department

MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - On Friday, January 11 at 7:37 p.m. Marshall Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of FM 449 for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Angela Reena Flamer, 50, of Marshall was in the roadway when she was struck by a 1989 Ford Ranger driven by Thomas Earl Jackson, 78, also of Marshall. There is also evidence that Ms. Flamer had been struck by another vehicle that failed to stop and render aid before she was hit by Mr. Jackson. MPD crash investigators are pursuing the evidence to identify the first vehicle and its driver.

Ms. Flamer passed away at the scene as a result of her injuries. Mr. Jackson was placed under arrest for intoxication manslaughter and booked into the Harrison County jail.

This is a complex investigation that is ongoing, and we have no additional information to release currently.

The Marshall Police Department requests that anyone that has information about another vehicle that could have been involved in this crash please contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.

Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Ms. Flamer. We are committed to obtaining justice for her and will follow every piece of evidence to do so.

