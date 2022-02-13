Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview church celebrates anniversary with replica of iconic movie vehicle

An East Texas church celebrated its anniversary in a unique way, using a movie theme and an eye-catching prop.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas church celebrated its anniversary in a unique way, using a movie theme and an eye-catching prop.

On Sunday, a Longview church celebrated its 13th anniversary and the retirement of its founder with a look back and a look forward.

Grace Crossing United Methodist Church in Longview celebrated its anniversary with fellowship, a petting zoo for kids, and a replica DeLorean from a movie you might remember. Back to the Future was the theme for the church’s anniversary and the retirement of founding pastor John Whitehurst.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark talked to members about how they came up with the idea and how it all came together.

We’ll have more on this story tonight.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Jackson (Source: Marshall Police Department)
Marshall police arrest man in connection with fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision
Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Gregg County deputies investigating whether dog attack led to death
New London School explosion
School explosion remembered by the East Texas Genealogical Society
This man is suspected of identity theft while making purchases at a Tyler Lowe's store.
Tyler police searching for suspect accused of identity theft

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Longview church celebrates anniversary with replica movie DeLorean
SCSO patrol unit
Texas Rangers investigating shooting incident involving 2 Smith County deputies
New London School explosion
School explosion remembered by the East Texas Genealogical Society
Coleman on the Road: Halftime show and QBs named Joe
Coleman on the Road: Good luck finding bargains on Super Bowl tickets