Longview church celebrates anniversary with replica of iconic movie vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas church celebrated its anniversary in a unique way, using a movie theme and an eye-catching prop.

On Sunday, a Longview church celebrated its 13th anniversary and the retirement of its founder with a look back and a look forward.

Grace Crossing United Methodist Church in Longview celebrated its anniversary with fellowship, a petting zoo for kids, and a replica DeLorean from a movie you might remember. Back to the Future was the theme for the church’s anniversary and the retirement of founding pastor John Whitehurst.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark talked to members about how they came up with the idea and how it all came together.

