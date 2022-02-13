Florists prepare for Valentine’s Day, this year with better weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the biggest day for football teams today, but this weekend and tomorrow have proven to be the busiest time for flower shops ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“Last year was an absolute nightmare because of the weather. Our sales were off. People were out panicking, shopping, and buying milk, bread, stuff to get them through, and so it cut into our sales quite a bit,” said Julia Hassell, the owner of Forget Me Not Flowers.

Hassell said this year is a picnic compared to last year. They have been able to have the doors open, warmer temps, and more focus on the holiday. That’s not to say there still aren’t other hurdles.

“The supply chain has messed up so much stuff, but we pre-ordered, and we pre-booked. We were able to get in just everything we needed,” Hassell said.

At Moss, owner Meagan Lissner said they’ve had a steady flow of customers.

“Monday is definitely the biggest load of our delivery day, but we’ve been doing Valentine’s since Thursday, I guess. People are kind of getting ahead of the game. It’s been good. It’s been slow and steady,” Lissner said.

But again, with the supply chain, they had to prepare in advance and keep in communication with their customers.

“That they might not get the exact flower, the exact bloom or shade, just because the farmers don’t know,” Lissner said. “So, it’s been a very constant communication with everyone. Which has been okay and most people are pretty gracious with knowing the time and that it’s a little crazy right now.”

The shops were open throughout the weekend and plan to be ready bright and early tomorrow to get flowers and gifts out.

