East Texas mother celebrates 101st birthday

KENNARD, Texas (KTRE) - A special East Texas birthday was celebrated Saturday afternoon.

Adline Patton Lamb turned 101 years of age last Saturday.

Her family postponed her birthday celebration last weekend due to the weather but made things happen today by holding a drive-through celebration for Adline. Her family members shared that she is the epitome of black history.

Adline said she is looking forward to going fishing with her grandkids.

