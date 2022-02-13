Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas mother celebrates 101st birthday

By Phoebe Green
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNARD, Texas (KTRE) - A special East Texas birthday was celebrated Saturday afternoon.

Adline Patton Lamb turned 101 years of age last Saturday.

Her family postponed her birthday celebration last weekend due to the weather but made things happen today by holding a drive-through celebration for Adline. Her family members shared that she is the epitome of black history.

Adline said she is looking forward to going fishing with her grandkids.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Jackson (Source: Marshall Police Department)
Marshall police arrest man in connection with fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision
Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Gregg County deputies investigating whether dog attack led to death
New London School explosion
School explosion remembered by the East Texas Genealogical Society
This man is suspected of identity theft while making purchases at a Tyler Lowe's store.
Tyler police searching for suspect accused of identity theft

Latest News

Mineola Black Spiders
Mark In Texas History: Mineola Black Spiders remembered as one of South’s best baseball teams
MEMORIAL FOR LONGVIEW MAN
Longview friends of homeless man hold memorial service, vigil in his memory
Khalilah Camacho-Ali
Former wife of Boxing legend Muhammad Ali set to speak in Tyler
CASA organizations across East Texas benefit from shoe drive.
Shoe drive benefits CASA organizations across East Texas