Coleman on the Road: Good luck finding bargains on Super Bowl tickets

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Coleman on the road is coming to you from downtown LA, the Fashion District. Everyone looks for a bargain here. However, if you’re looking for a bargain for the big game tomorrow, good luck.

They love their stars in LA whether they are on the stage or on the field, so much, in fact, one fan told me he’s going to roll the dice and buy a pair of tickets to the game this morning.

“The plan is, well, I’ve been tracking ticket prices since a month ago, and tickets have declined from $7.000 all the way down to $2,950 to get into the stadium, si I’m debating on jumping n that,” said Joe Somerville, a Rams fan. “Or upgrading to something that will get me what I call the John 316 behind the goal post where I can be on TV where my parents can see me.”

When it comes to the big game, prices can fluctuate.

“What we do think is really impacting the demand for this game is the fact that this is in Los Angeles, and there is just so many people in the city who have missed out on watching football for so many years, and having the Rams and Chargers back has kind of helped alleviate that,” said Shaky Khan, the North America manager for Stub Hub. ‘But then also, obviously the fact that the Rams are themselves in a hometown Super Bowl in a stadium that is going to be packed to the rafters.”

So, if you’re looking for a bargain for the game, be prepared to pay.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.