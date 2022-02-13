Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
42-year-old man dies after vehicle goes off Marshall street, hits trees

Pictured is the 2100 block of Elysian Fields in marshal. (Source: Marshall Police Department)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 42-year-old man died after his vehicle left the road on Elysian Fields and struck a group of trees late Saturday night, according to the Marshall Police Department.

At about 11:02 p.m. Saturday, Marshall police officers and firefighters responded to the 2100 block of Elysian Fields for a one-vehicle crash, a press release stated.

A vehicle driven by Charmaine Deshun Morris, of Marshall, left the road and struck a group of trees, the press release stated. Marshall firefighters and EMS personnel used a hydraulic rescue tool to free Morris from his wrecked vehicle, and he was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall.

Morris died at the hospital as a result of the injuries he suffered in the wreck, the press release stated.

Marshall crash investigators are still investigating the crash.

According to the press release, this was the third fatal crash the Marshall Police Department has investigated in the past week.

“Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mr. Morris,” the press release stated.

