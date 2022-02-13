Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

3 dead after shooting at Texas sports bar

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - Three men are dead after a shooting at a central Laredo, Texas, sports bar.

According to KGNS, the incident happened on Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. when the Laredo Police and Fire Department were called out to the 2300 block of Jacaman Road for a shooting.

According to reports, three people were shot outside of the TKO Sports Bar after a fight broke out between several men.

Paramedics arrived and found two men ages 21 and 25 dead at the scene.

A third victim was a 21-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition; he was eventually pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

At this time, Laredo Police have not disclosed if an arrest has been made or if there is a person of interest.

The Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to the scene and is actively investigating the case.

If you have any information regarding on the case you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New London School explosion
School explosion remembered by the East Texas Genealogical Society
Thomas Jackson (Source: Marshall Police Department)
Marshall police arrest man in connection with fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision
Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Gregg County deputies investigating whether dog attack led to death
Jackson Davis (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of man injured in deputy-involved shooting incident

Latest News

This photo provided by BMW shows a scene from BMW’s 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot.
Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star-power
Florists at Moss in Tyler working to create arrangements for Valentine's Day.
Florists prepare for Valentine’s Day, this year with better weather
The Marshall Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was found dead with a...
Marshall police investigating fatal shooting at park
Jackson Davis (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of man injured in deputy-involved shooting incident