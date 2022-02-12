Trinity County begins discussions on building new jail

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A severe leak in the Trinity County Jail this week has forced the jail to limit the number of inmates they keep in the county from 7 to just 2 inmates.

Sheriff Woody Wallace shared the severe leaks caused pipes to burst throughout the jail, leading to the dispatch team getting leaked on in their offices.

“The sewer problem comes from upstairs and these girls and ladies are working downstairs. They don’t necessarily want to be working and this stuff start falling on them,” said Wallace.

According to Wallace, the new facility could cost anywhere from 12 to 20 million dollars. The facility would house 96 beds and open up employment positions for the community.

