Thieves use stolen pickup in failed attempt to steal ATM from bank on Tyler loop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thieves using a stolen truck were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal an ATM from a bank branch located on Tyler’s Loop 323 late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said a stolen Ford pickup was found at the Spirit of Texas Bank branch located at 3915 SSW Loop 323. The truck’s engine was still running, and a chain was attached to the truck and the ATM.

A lot of times, ATM thieves will steal a large pickup to try to pull an ATM open or pull it away from its mount, Erbaugh said.

“If they’re unsuccessful, they’ll just leave the truck and flee the scene,” Erbaugh said. “If they are successful in grabbing the ATM, they will offload it at another location and ditch the stolen truck someplace else.”

The truck and the chain will be taken to the Tyler Police Department, so they can be processed by TPD’s crime scene personnel, Erbaugh said.

London Blum, the head of security for Spirit of Texas Bank, said sirens and alarms went off when the would-be thieves tried to steal the ATM. He added that multiple people tried to break into the ATM with a heavy-duty truck.

Blum said they have surveillance video footage of the people who attempted to break into the ATM. The bank’s head of security said he will contact police before he releases any more information.

Erbaugh urged anyone with any information on this attempted ATM theft or who saw something suspicious going on at the Spirt of Texas ATM to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1090.

