Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Thieves use stolen pickup in failed attempt to steal ATM from bank on Tyler loop

Thieves using a stolen truck were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal an ATM from a bank branch located on Tyler’s Loop 323 late Friday night or early Saturd
By Gary Bass, Libby Shaw and Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thieves using a stolen truck were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal an ATM from a bank branch located on Tyler’s Loop 323 late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said a stolen Ford pickup was found at the Spirit of Texas Bank branch located at 3915 SSW Loop 323. The truck’s engine was still running, and a chain was attached to the truck and the ATM.

A lot of times, ATM thieves will steal a large pickup to try to pull an ATM from the concrete, Erbaugh said.

“If they’re unsuccessful, they’ll just leave the truck and flee the scene,” Erbaugh said. “If they are successful in grabbing the ATM, they will offload it at another location and ditch the stolen truck someplace else.”

The truck and the chain will be taken to the Tyler Police Department, so they can be processed by TPD’s crime scene personnel, Erbaugh said.

Erbaugh urged anyone with any information on this attempted ATM theft or who saw something suspicious going on at the Spirt of Texas ATM to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1090.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two women were taken to the hospital and survived. (These are not the actual bees that...
East Texas DPS troopers help save women from swarming bee attack
Texas Police Lights
Woman firing gun shot, killed by Van Zandt County deputy
Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Gregg County deputies investigating whether dog attack led to death
Lindsey Dawn Grey pleaded guilty to hacking a former employer's website in 2019.
Lindale woman given deferred adjudication for hacking former employer’s website
This man is suspected of identity theft while making purchases at a Tyler Lowe's store.
Tyler police searching for suspect accused of identity theft

Latest News

Tyler attempted ATM theft
Crime scene tape has been wrapped around the ATM at the Spirit of Texas Bank branch on Loop...
Thieves use stolen pickup in failed attempt to steal ATM from bank on Tyler loop
Saturday Weather Trivia 2-12-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
ENHANCED FIRE DANGER
Fire erupted near Tyler State Park due to weather conditions