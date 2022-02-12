Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers and cloudy skies for today. A cold front keeps temperatures today on the cooler side, we’ll only see afternoon temps in the 40s. By late afternoon, skies should be clearing but that won’t do much to warm us up, rather aid temperatures overnight to drop into the upper 20s. For tomorrow, we’ll see sunny skies and temps warming up into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs. It should be a great afternoon for grilling if you’ll be hosting any gatherings for the big game.

Over the next few days, we’ll see highs return to the low 70s by Tuesday, but there are also some signs of the season for the second half of the week. Late Wednesday/early Thursday we’ll be watching a storm system that has the potential to bring severe storms to East Texas. As we are still five days out, it is too early to talk specifics; however, it is time to start reviewing your severe weather safety plan, especially as we get ready for spring.

