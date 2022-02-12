Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly fled after hit-and-run crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police officers arrested a 21-year-old man Friday evening after he allegedly rear-ended a car stopped at a traffic light and then fled the scene.

Khristian Kane Goree, 21, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a state jail felony accident causing injury or death charge and a Class A misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department’s media report, the complainant told police that her 2016 Honda was stopped at a traffic light in the 4000 block of NE Stallings Drive when she was rear-ended by a GMC. The GMC then allegedly fled east at a high rate of speed.

Sgt. Brent Handy with the Nacogdoches Police Department said an NPD officer made a traffic stop on the GMC a short distance away from the scene of the crash. Goree, the driver, was arrested and charged with accident causing injury or death.

The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, Handy said.

