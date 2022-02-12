Fire erupted near Tyler State Park due to weather conditions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire erupted in a wooded area near FM 14 and I-20, not far from Tyler State Park on Friday.

Firefighters worked hard and managed put out the flames.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks urges everyone to refrain from outdoor burning, as the wind and dry conditions make for a dangerous combination with an elevated fire risk.

“We highly encourage everyone to really be watching the weather. If you don’t have to burn right now, now is not the time to be burning,” says Brooks

The National Weather Service out of Shreveport issued a special weather advisory for much of East Texas because of high winds today and possibly over the weekend.

Brooks says that the lower the humidity goes, the higher chances are for fires. He also warns us of heavy winds that may die down but pick right back up.

“It maybe died down right at this moment, but it can always pick back up, and we see that quite often is people get comfortable. The fire will die down, the winds die down, and they leave it,” says Brooks

Decreasing any risk or hazards for fires is strongly advised.

“Dry air and the wind behind it just increases our fire risk, " says Brooks

Rain that lessens our drought conditions will help reduce the fire risk. But until that happens, officials say it’s best to use caution when burning.

The fire marshal stated that if a fire someone starts crosses onto another person’s land, you could be subject to a citation.

