Fire destroys vacant Marshall home; no injuries reported

Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall firefighters battled a fire at a vacant home in the 600 block of Small Street Saturday morning.

Reginald Cooper, the chief of the Marshall Fire Department, said fire crews were dispatched out to the structure fire at 7:10 a.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Cooper said there were no injuries because of the fire. The house was a total loss, he said.

According to Cooper, there were no utilities on at the vacant house.

The Marshall fire chief said that it took a full crew of firefighters only 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Cooper said the fire investigation is still ongoing, and the exact cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

“This structure has been the subject of unauthorized entries as homeless individuals have occupied it in the past,” Cooper said. “Extremely cold temperatures have caused people to use unorthodox and sometimes dangerous methods to keep warm.”

With the temperatures in East Texas rising and falling erratically, Cooper said they encourage people to practice safe warming methods. He added that Marshall residents should report any unlawful entries into abandoned structures.

