Douglas, Woden basketball teams observe 13-seconds of silence for Devonte Mumphrey

The teams observed 13 seconds of silence in honor of Alto's number 13, Devonte Mumphrey.
The teams observed 13 seconds of silence in honor of Alto's number 13, Devonte Mumphrey.(KTRE/Caleb Beames)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two teams observed moments of silence for a player from Alto ISD who died earlier this week on the basketball court.

Friday night before their district basketball game, Douglas and Woden observed a 13-second moment of silence in memory of Devonte Mumphrey, who wore the number 13 on his Alto Yellowjackets jersey.

Mumphrey died on Tuesday night after collapsing on the court during a game against Mount Enterprise.

The two teams also wore special shirts with Alto’s logo and Mumphrey’s number on the back during warm-ups.

