Coleman on the Road: Halftime show and QBs named Joe

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Michael Coleman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KLTV) - Friday is the final day for media row ahead of Sunday, and for the most part everybody gears up for the big game just two days away.

Of course a lot of talk is about the upcoming halftime show almost as much as the game. The halftime show will feature Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Mary J Blige. Now three of the five yesterday were at a press conference, and kind of rocked the arena full of media types.

“It’s a blessing because the Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the world and hip-hop is the biggest form of music in the world,” said Snoop Dogg during his interview.

Longview’s Trevin Howard prepares for the big stage on Sunday, and even his mother thought it wouldn’t be the Bengals; she thought it would be Kansas City.

“That was so unexpected because I just knew the Chiefs would win the Super Bowl right after they beat the Bills I just knew they would be in the Super Bowl and win,” Dewanta Howard said.

How did the Bengals get here? With the help of a guy named Joe. And in the past, Joes have been known to win the big game.

“There are seven of us that have won Super Bowls by the name of Joe ... obviously the one, and then three of us named Joe. And Tom has won seven, so there’s one Tom and a bunch of Joes,” said Joe Theismann, retired quarterback for the Washington Commanders. “I think Joe Burrow certainly has the ability with a team around him to be able to win the Super Bowl. I don’t think anybody should be surprised if Cincinnati does win.”

You may find this odd the Rams are not the home team although they are playing in their hometown the Rams are the visitors, The Bengals are the home team.

