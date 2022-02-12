Big Sandy Sea Cadets division renamed in honor of WWII heroine

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Cadets in one East Texas town held a ceremony ‘renaming’ their division after a World War Two army nurse.

But it’s the story of this nurse who served in the Philippines, and her East Texas roots that led to the honors given today.

With family members a veterans in attendance, the ‘Naval Sea Cadet Corp’ of Big Sandy officially became the ‘Captain Lucy Wilson’ division.

“My mother would have been thrilled. Just thrilled and I wish that she could be here to say so,” said daughter Suzie Franklin.

When Bataan fell to the Japanese in 1942, army nurse Lucy Wilson was among over 100 nurses who escaped to Corregidor.

Though near starving, she cared for the wounded in a network of tunnels on the island until she was later rescued by submarine.

She went back to the Pacific as a flight nurse and helped fly out prisoners of war until February 1945.

“She recruited. Then when they were retaking the islands she went over as a flight nurse,” Suzie says.

Wilsons’ story is not only compelling and inspiring, many don’t know she was also a native of Big Sandy.

With military courtesy’s, the cadets honored Wilson’s service, and presented a flag to the family to mark the division renaming.

“Because this is a training command, she would be delighted. Thrilled that cadets are being trained for service to this country,” said son Pat Jopling.

The family can think of no better way to honor the captain.

“The mentorship, of the sea cadet program is what she was all about. What it means to serve the country,” says Wilson’s great grandson Sean, who is a U.S. army green beret.

“It was a big honor and it also brought to mind the tremendous sacrifice that she made. That every service member makes,” Franklin says.

Captain ‘Lucy Wilson-Jopling’ received numerous medals for her service in the pacific campaign.

She died in December of 2000, at the age of 83.

