Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Baseball begins negotiating session as lockout continues

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for locked-out players arrived at Major League Baseball’s office for the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.

Bruce Meyer, the union’s head negotiator, arrived with two staff lawyers for the session. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that management planned to make a new offer at the meeting.

This was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two women were taken to the hospital and survived. (These are not the actual bees that...
East Texas DPS troopers help save women from swarming bee attack
Texas Police Lights
Woman firing gun shot, killed by Van Zandt County deputy
Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Gregg County deputies investigating whether dog attack led to death
Lindsey Dawn Grey pleaded guilty to hacking a former employer's website in 2019.
Lindale woman given deferred adjudication for hacking former employer’s website
This man is suspected of identity theft while making purchases at a Tyler Lowe's store.
Tyler police searching for suspect accused of identity theft

Latest News

US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion
Tyler attempted ATM theft
Crime scene tape has been wrapped around the ATM at the Spirit of Texas Bank branch on Loop...
Thieves use stolen pickup in failed attempt to steal ATM from bank on Tyler loop
Crime scene tape has been wrapped around the ATM at the Spirit of Texas Bank branch on Loop...
Thieves use stolen pickup in failed attempt to steal ATM from bank on Tyler loop