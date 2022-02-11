Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman firing gun shot, killed by Van Zandt County deputy

Texas Police Lights
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting death in Van Zandt County.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix said the 38-year-old woman was shot after firing a gun toward deputies after repeated commands to stop. She died at the scene, which was in the Mabank area.

Hendrix said deputies responded to a shots fired call around 10 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, the woman was outside of a house and began firing shots toward the deputies. Hendrix said the woman was walking toward deputies and while getting closer, pointed a gun at a deputy, who then shot her.

Hendrix said after the woman was shot, they immediately began life-saving measures on the woman, but she died on the scene.

Hendrix said more information would be released later Friday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

