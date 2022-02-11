Wills Point police arrest 2nd suspect in fatal Jan. 30 shooting

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Wills Point Police Department have arrested a second suspect in connection to a Jan. 30 shooting incident that left one person dead and one injured.

According to a post on the Wills Point Police Department Facebook page, Shaina Sapien Doby, 48, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge. Doby is still being held in the Van Zandt County Jail, and no bond amount has been set for her charge.

The first suspect arrested, Ryan Keith Collier, 42, is also still being held in the Van Zandt County Jail. His charges include murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a parole violation. His total bond amount for the murder and assault charges was set at $650,000.

Ryan Collier (Source: Van Zandt County Jail) (Van Zandt County Jail)

According to Wills Point Police Chief Aaron W. Long, on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2:20 p.m., a Wills Point officer received a call from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office regarding an assault that had already occurred.

The responding officer arrived on the scene and found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was immediately treated by EMS and then transported to a Tyler hospital.

Once assisting officers arrived, a more thorough investigation began. Officers received information that led them to believe a second victim could be inside a different residence.

Officers then drafted search warrants for two separate residences.

During the search of the second residence, authorities found a woman’s body, according to a previous Facebook post. After officers found the body and cleared the home, they contacted the Texas Rangers and asked for help with the homicide investigation.

As the investigation continued with “prudent information and evidence that was gathered,” Ryan Keith Collier was arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Long said.

“Upon the arrest of Collier, The Texas Rangers and Wills Point Police Department continued their investigations, conducting several interviews and gathering evidence that led to today, February 11, 2022, when Shaina Sapien Dobey has been arrested for: murder - with her involvement of the homicide,” the latest Facebook post stated.

The Wills Point Police Department acknowledged the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers, and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during the investigation.

Previous story: Man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Van Zandt County home

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.