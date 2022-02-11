WebXtra: Downtown Canton attracts new businesses with revitalization, beautification
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Canton is back on track with its 5-year downtown action plan after setbacks during the pandemic.
Stacy Crossley of Canton Main Street talks about some of the projects past and present going on in Canton’s Downtown Revitalization Plan.
You can view the original Downtown Action Plan from 2018 by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.