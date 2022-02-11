Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police searching for suspect accused of identity theft

This man is suspected of identity theft while making purchases at a Tyler Lowe's store.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a man who is suspected of using “stolen IDs” to purchase items at a Lowe’s store.

The suspect is a white male, seen wearing glasses and a cap. He has a distinct Texas silhouette/outline tattoo on the back of his left hand. Surveillance footage showed him leaving the store premises in a black pickup. It was not revealed what items he allegedly purchased.

A man suspected of identity theft at a Lowe's store in Tyler allegedly left in this pickup.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thedford at 903-531-1026 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

