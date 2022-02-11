Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler police looking for duo who stole $1,300 RC car from hobby store

Pictured are the man and woman who stole a remote-control car from Hobby Town in Tyler....
Pictured are the man and woman who stole a remote-control car from Hobby Town in Tyler. (Source: City of Tyler Police Department Facebook page)(City of Tyler Police Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man and a woman worked together to steal a remote-control car valued at $1,300 from a Tyler hobby store, according to a post on the TPD Facebook page.

The theft occurred at the Hobby Town store.

When a store employee tied to stop the two people, the man used a large flashlight to strike the worker on the arm, causing injury.

After the two suspects stole the remote-control car, they left in a gold-colored Chevrolet Tahoe.

“If you can identify either of them, please contact Det. Martin at 903-531-1027 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Brandon Collins (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Chandler man gets prison time for 2020 fatal head-on collision
Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible animal-related death
Police are investigating reports of an aggravated assault early Thursday in north Tyler.
Tyler Police investigating overnight aggravated assault
East Texans look for answers after trash company leaves customers holding the bag

Latest News

WebXtra: Downtown Canton attracts new businesses with revitalization, beautification
WebXtra: Downtown Canton attracts new businesses with revitalization, beautification
WebXtra: Downtown Canton attracts new businesses with revitalization, beautification
Fire off FM 14
East Texans urged to refrain from burning during dry, windy conditions
What we know about the 147,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
This man is suspected of identity theft while making purchases at a Tyler Lowe's store.
Tyler police searching for suspect accused of identity theft