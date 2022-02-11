Tyler police looking for duo who stole $1,300 RC car from hobby store
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man and a woman worked together to steal a remote-control car valued at $1,300 from a Tyler hobby store, according to a post on the TPD Facebook page.
The theft occurred at the Hobby Town store.
When a store employee tied to stop the two people, the man used a large flashlight to strike the worker on the arm, causing injury.
After the two suspects stole the remote-control car, they left in a gold-colored Chevrolet Tahoe.
“If you can identify either of them, please contact Det. Martin at 903-531-1027 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833,” the Facebook post stated.
