TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck rollover blocking traffic in Anderson County

Debris and the truck are blocking the northbound lanes on SH-19, according to TxDOT.(TxDOT Tyler)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a truck that has rolled over and is blocking lanes of traffic. Authorities expect the northbound lanes of SH-19 to be blocked for several hours.

A truck has rolled over coming off the LP-256 ramp heading north on SH-19. Debris and the truck are blocking the northbound lanes on SH-19, according to TxDOT.

Palestine police and the fire department are diverting northbound traffic onto LP-256.

The estimated time for cleanup will be a couple of hours.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

