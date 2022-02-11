TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck rollover blocking traffic in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a truck that has rolled over and is blocking lanes of traffic. Authorities expect the northbound lanes of SH-19 to be blocked for several hours.

A truck has rolled over coming off the LP-256 ramp heading north on SH-19. Debris and the truck are blocking the northbound lanes on SH-19, according to TxDOT.

ANDERSON COUNTY: A truck has rolled over coming off the LP256 ramp heading north on SH 19. Debris and truck are blocking the NB lanes on SH 19. Palestine PD and FD are on scene diverting NB traffic onto LP 256. Estimated time for cleanup will be a couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/XsxXRCbME3 — TxDOT-Tyler (@TxDOTTyler) February 11, 2022

Palestine police and the fire department are diverting northbound traffic onto LP-256.

The estimated time for cleanup will be a couple of hours.

