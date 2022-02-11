Southbound traffic on Nacogdoches’ North St. to be closed at Rusk St.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Tuesday, February 15th, at approximately 4:00 a.m. all southbound traffic on North Street will be closed at the Rusk Street intersection.

Southbound traffic will be detoured west to Pearl Street as crews repair a water break located in the southbound lanes of North street in front of Taco Bell. Repairs are expected to last all day as a result of this water leak.

