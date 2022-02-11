Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Southbound traffic on Nacogdoches’ North St. to be closed at Rusk St.

Traffic Alert
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Tuesday, February 15th, at approximately 4:00 a.m. all southbound traffic on North Street will be closed at the Rusk Street intersection.

Southbound traffic will be detoured west to Pearl Street as crews repair a water break located in the southbound lanes of North street in front of Taco Bell. Repairs are expected to last all day as a result of this water leak.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

