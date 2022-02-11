Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County prepares for start of early voting in March Primary

Equipment tested and ready to go
Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon shows preparations for the upcoming...
Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon shows preparations for the upcoming election on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Early voting will begin Monday, February 14, for the March 1 Joint Primary Election.

There will be five early voting locations in Smith County, including The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler; The Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler; Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196 in Tyler; Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St. in Lindale; and Whitehouse United Methodist Church, at 405 W. Main St. in Whitehouse. (NOTE: the polling places in Lindale and Whitehouse are different this year).

Early voting times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, February 14-18; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. p.m. Saturday, February 19; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 20; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, February 22-25.There will be 35 Voting Centers for people to cast their ballots on Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.

Smith County residents will be able to vote at any of the Voting Centers, no matter which precinct they live in.

To view the entire list of polling locations or for more information about the election, visit: smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information or call the Elections Office at 903-590-4777.

There are several local and statewide races on the ballot. To see what will be on the ballot in your election precinct, visit: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information/current-sample-ballots

Once early voting begins on Monday, the Smith County website, at www.smith-county.com, will have a red banner on the top of its homepage for people to easily find all of the updated Smith County Election information.

