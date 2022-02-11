Rusk County deputy explains why fires have increased, how to stop spread

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Fire Department has responded to 135 fires in the past two months. Seventy four of these fires are grass fires, while thirty three of them started from someone burning brush, or in some cases trash, according to county officials.

Deputy Patrick B. Dooley, Rusk County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, tells us the reasons why so many fires are occurring.

“Number one, we are not under a burn ban. Number two, we have had very little rain this winter so far. Winter comes in, winter kills everything, so everything dries, Once the wind dries everything out you’ve got more fuel on the ground,” says Dooley.

Dooley says that burn bans would help, but the county they would rather not dictate when people can burn trash and when they cant.

Meteorologist Cody Gottschalk says that we were seeing extreme drought-like conditions last week. Conditions have slightly improved due to last week’s soaking rains, but unfortunately it won’t solve the problem yet.

Dooley tells us how to safely start fires

“If you are going to burn, be responsible about it. Don’t burn when it’s windy. Have water readily available, let the sheriff’s office know. We dispatch for all the fire departments. Let the sheriff’s office know that you’re going to be burning out there today. That way we get the local fire department a heads up, saying this area will be burning today. And don’t leave a fire; if you’ve got something burning, stay with it. Be responsible about it; have some water near,” says Dooley.

Dooley also says there have been six fires with an unknown cause and thirteen structure fires in Rusk County in just the last few days.

