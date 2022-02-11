Red velvet brownie bites by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whether for Valentine’s Day, a birthday, or just a regular day when you want to show someone some love, these little red velvet brownies are a perfect idea. And they’re so very easy to make!

Red Velvet Brownie Bites

Ingredients:

1 chocolate brownie mix, plus the ingredients called for on your brownie mix box: Eggs, oil, and water usually

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

one extra egg

red food color

Decorating items: sprinkles, icing, etc.

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a nine-inch square pan with foil, and then spray the foil with cooking spray.

Make brownie batter as directed on box, adding reserved egg, vanilla extract, and food color; mix well until batter turns a rich red color. Spread in pan.

Bake at 350 according to package directions.

Allow to cool completely before proceeding. Then, lift the brownies out with the foil.

Place on a cutting board and then remove the foil.

Cut with heart-shaped cookie cutters, if desired. If you don’t have them, it’s fine to cut into small square by hand.

Decorate the brownies with homemade icing (or buy premade icing on the baking aisle at the grocery store) and sprinkles, and invite whomever you want to for a decorating session.

Alternatively, sprinkle with powdered sugar if icing isn’t for you.

Enjoy!

