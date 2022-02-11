Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After another Beautiful day across East Texas today, tomorrow will be just as nice, but a little warmer and a bit breezier. A cold front is still scheduled to move through all of ETX very early in the morning on Saturday, shifting winds out of the north and bringing in some chilly temperatures for a few days...just a few days. A few showers are possible on Saturday, but most should stay dry. The coldest morning is still expected to be Sunday with a low in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. A very nice warming trend is expected through the middle part of next week before another cold front moves in on Thursday morning. Very windy southerly winds are expected next week starting on Tuesday and continuing through Thursday...however on Thursday, winds sill shift out of the NW. Looks like winds will be in the 15-25 mph range each day, Tue-Thu with gusts nearer to 30 mph on Wednesday. Rain chances increase on Wednesday as well from 30% early to 50% during the day...increasing to near 60% on Thursday as the front moves through late in the day. Rainfall totals for Wednesday and Thursday may exceed 1.00″. We need a good soaking around here...for sure. Have a great night.

