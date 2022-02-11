Tyler police release new photos of Family Dollar robbery suspects

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the Tyler Police Department continues its search for two people suspected of robbing two Family Dollar stores, additional surveillance photos have been released.

While no names have been released, one appears to be a white male wearing an orange hoodie pulled tightly over his face, the other person is shown wearing a black hoodie.

On Monday, police say two armed men in a white SUV committed armed robberies at two Family Dollar locations in Tyler. The first incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Monday at 1204 W. Bow Street. A second robbery was reported at around 9:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar location at 523 East Front Street.

Tyler Police Department believe the suspects in Monday night's dual dollar store robberies were driving this white SUV. (Tyler Police Department)

