Mobile home obstructs traffic in Wood County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home being transported by trailer is currently obstructing traffic in Wood County.

According to Texas Department of Transportation, the trailer became stuck at State Loop 564 and US Highway 69 in Mineola. Texas Department of Transportation and TxDOT are providing support in an effort to clear the scene and move traffic around the mobile home. Officials estimate that work should be complete within two to three hours as of this writing.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.