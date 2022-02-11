Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mobile home obstructs traffic in Wood County

A mobile home stuck on the side of the road near US 69 in Mineola.
A mobile home stuck on the side of the road near US 69 in Mineola.(TxDOT)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home being transported by trailer is currently obstructing traffic in Wood County.

According to Texas Department of Transportation, the trailer became stuck at State Loop 564 and US Highway 69 in Mineola. Texas Department of Transportation and TxDOT are providing support in an effort to clear the scene and move traffic around the mobile home. Officials estimate that work should be complete within two to three hours as of this writing.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Brandon Collins (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Chandler man gets prison time for 2020 fatal head-on collision
Police are investigating reports of an aggravated assault early Thursday in north Tyler.
Tyler Police investigating overnight aggravated assault
Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible animal-related death
East Texans look for answers after trash company leaves customers holding the bag

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview home and design show attracts innovative, original products
WebXtra: Longview home and design show attracts innovative, original products
WebXtra: Longview home and design show attracts innovative, original products
Source: Gray News Media
Married couple dies in Tyler County wreck with log truck
Lindsey Dawn Grey pleaded guilty to hacking a former employer's website in 2019.
Lindale woman given deferred adjudication for hacking former employer’s website