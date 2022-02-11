Micah Parsons makes history for Cowboys with Defensive Rookie of the Year award

LOS Angeles, California (KTRE) - Linebacker Micah Parsons became the first Dallas Cowboy to win the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday night during NFL Honors.

The vote to give the award to Parsons was unanimous, earning all 50 votes. Parsons was the leading candidate all season as he became a breakout star for Dallas, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as well.

Parsons finished his rookie campaign with 84 tackles and13 sacks, two shy of the record for a rookie.

