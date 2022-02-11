Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Married couple dies in Tyler County wreck with log truck

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A husband and wife died in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 287 and FM 256 in Tyler County Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Christopher Faulkenberry, 31, of Woodville, was driving a 2020 Volvo log truck north on SH 287. At the same time, John Crenshaw, 71, of Brookeland, was driving a 2020 Kia SUV west on FM 256.

“It is reported that the driver of the SUV failed to yield the right of wat at the stop sign to the truck tractor semi-trailer and pulled into its path,” the press release stated. “The truck tractor struck the SUV on its left side, which then caused the truck tractor semi-trailer to overturn in the west ditch.”

A Tyler County justice of the peace pronounced John and his passenger, Pamela Crenshaw, 62, of Brookeland, dead at the scene, the press release stated.

Faulkenberry was not injured in the crash.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no additional information at this time,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Brandon Collins (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Chandler man gets prison time for 2020 fatal head-on collision
Police are investigating reports of an aggravated assault early Thursday in north Tyler.
Tyler Police investigating overnight aggravated assault
Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible animal-related death
East Texans look for answers after trash company leaves customers holding the bag

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview home and design show attracts innovative, original products
WebXtra: Longview home and design show attracts innovative, original products
A mobile home stuck on the side of the road near US 69 in Mineola.
Mobile home obstructs traffic in Wood County
Lindsey Dawn Grey pleaded guilty to hacking a former employer's website in 2019.
Lindale woman given deferred adjudication for hacking former employer’s website
Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue
3 Henderson County fire departments battle Log Cabin structure fire