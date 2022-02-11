Married couple dies in Tyler County wreck with log truck

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A husband and wife died in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 287 and FM 256 in Tyler County Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Christopher Faulkenberry, 31, of Woodville, was driving a 2020 Volvo log truck north on SH 287. At the same time, John Crenshaw, 71, of Brookeland, was driving a 2020 Kia SUV west on FM 256.

“It is reported that the driver of the SUV failed to yield the right of wat at the stop sign to the truck tractor semi-trailer and pulled into its path,” the press release stated. “The truck tractor struck the SUV on its left side, which then caused the truck tractor semi-trailer to overturn in the west ditch.”

A Tyler County justice of the peace pronounced John and his passenger, Pamela Crenshaw, 62, of Brookeland, dead at the scene, the press release stated.

Faulkenberry was not injured in the crash.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no additional information at this time,” the press release stated.

