Longview home, design show attracts innovative, original products

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you build it, they will come. Well, that’s what the East Texas Builders Association is hoping since they have built, well, sort of, their annual Home and Design Show at Maude Cobb in Longview this weekend.

If you’re looking for the latest products for a remodel or home build, the Home and Design Show is kind of like going to a mall to shop. Mike Maloy with Phillips Flooring Center can put 3D into walls and really make them stand out.

“It is called Vertical Illusions, and it is a laminated Styrofoam. It comes in many shapes and sizes. You see you have a couple different ways you can install with patterns,” Maloy said.

Bob Jameson with Stone Works said quartz is all the rage.

“The white colors, especially. It goes from every color from A to Z, but the whites are popular in fashion right now. And Cambria and the other manufacturers are leading the way with it,” Jameson said.

Dave Hernandez with Gill Electric installs the latest in generators because people have to have their backup, and they’re smarter.

“The Generac offers an app, and you’re able to communicate through the app with the generator and see some of the diagnostics in it and see some of the maintenance is done. Some of the homeowners like to see that,” Hernandez said.

Luke Hicks with Fidelity Metalworks can get you heavy metal, or light metal.

“We do custom everything; we do plasma cutting. We make gates, handrails, front gate entries,” Hicks said.

Joe Simmons with Clean Cut Roofing has, well, roof stuff.

“What’s up? It’s just a bunch of shingles, right?” I said to Joe.

“Yeah, yeah, it’s just a bunch of really expensive futuristic shingles. That’s what we’ve got here. What we have is the Tesla Solar Roof. We are one of 56 contractors in the U.S. that are allowed to install this shingle,” Simmons said.

He says the shingle is the solar panel, and they sell the battery-filled Power Wall as well.

And if that remodel includes plumbing work, there is even a pink porta-potty that is specifically designed for the woman of the house, or outhouse.

The Home and Design Show is going on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It’s $7 to get in.

