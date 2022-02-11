Lindale Candy Company to be showcased in 51st season of Texas Country Reporter

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, the City of Lindale saw two very special guest show up in town.

Bob and Kelli Phillips of Texas Country Reporter were at the Lindale Candy Company filming a story for the 51st season of the show. The Phillips travel all over the state of Texas showcasing different businesses and towns. They both say the Lindale Candy Company has been on their list for a long time.

“This place is a state treasure, it has been here a long time,” said Bob Phillips.

“The fact that this is only one of five in the entire United States that does the pulled peppermint by hand. By hand. That is huge,” said Kelli Phillips.

“Everybody else uses machine. Not here, they do it the old fashion way. The way it is supposed to be done,” Bob Phillips added.

The 51st season of Texas Country Reporter starts in September.

