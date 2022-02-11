Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible animal-related death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Sheriff’s Office officials are at the scene of a death investigation.

According to Lt. Josh Tubb, the incident occurred near Highway 135, just south of FM 1252 near Liberty City. He added that the preliminary investigation indicates the person’s death could be animal-related, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

We have a reporter headed to the scene. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

