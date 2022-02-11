Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible animal-related death

Gregg County Sheriff's Office officials are at the scene of a death investigation
Gregg County Sheriff's Office officials are at the scene of a death investigation(Gregg County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Sheriff’s Office officials are at the scene of a death investigation.

According to Lt. Josh Tubb, the incident occurred near Highway 135, just south of FM 1252 near Liberty City. He added that the preliminary investigation indicates the person’s death could be animal-related, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

We have a reporter headed to the scene. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Alto student dies during home basketball game
One person died in a house fire on Crestview Lane in Kilgore Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV...
2 people, 1 pet die in Kilgore house fire Wednesday
O'Rourke in Tyler
Beto O’Rourke talks guns, energy jobs, and power grid plan during Tyler visit
Crash involving Longview fire truck
Longview fire engine involved in crash

Latest News

Overton Store Fire
Overnight fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to Overton convenience store
Substitutes Needed
Substitutes Needed And How
All American Disposal
East Texans look for answers after trash company leaves customers holding the bag
Animal Cruelty Investigator
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office getting additional investigator to help with animal cruelty cases
TISD Bond Election
Tyler ISD board calls $89M bond election