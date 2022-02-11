Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County deputies investigating whether dog attack led to death

Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating(KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a death they say could have been animal related.

The incident happened Thursday near Highway 135, just south of FM 1252 near Liberty City.

According to Lt. Josh Tubb with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was Jay Simms, 67, of Winona. Tubb said Simms did not live on the property. Simms body has been sent off for autopsy.

Tubb said the dog in question from the property is a pit bull or a pit bull mix. Investigators are working to determine whether the dog played a part in the man’s death.

