Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today will be another beautiful and sunny day as temperatures climb into the lower 70s for highs thanks to some breezy southwesterly winds. We are also dealing with some pretty dry air in place, which when paired with our breezy winds leads to a greater fire risk for East Texas. Please hold off from doing any outdoor burning today and do not leave any grills unattended. Clouds increase later this evening and our next strong cold front will quickly move into East Texas after midnight tonight. Some showers will try to develop along and ahead this cold front, but overall coverage of rain will be quite low unfortunately. Temperatures will see a significant drop behind the cold front, dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning. Thankfully, this cold snap will be quite short, as highs will be back in the middle 60s by Monday(Valentine’s Day), and then upper 60s by Tuesday! Our dry streak finally looks to break as we near the midpoint of next week, with rain and storm chances increasing for next Wednesday and Thursday.

