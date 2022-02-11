Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Breezy and warm this Friday afternoon. Cold front arrives very early tomorrow morning!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today will be another beautiful and sunny day as temperatures climb into the lower 70s for highs thanks to some breezy southwesterly winds. We are also dealing with some pretty dry air in place, which when paired with our breezy winds leads to a greater fire risk for East Texas. Please hold off from doing any outdoor burning today and do not leave any grills unattended. Clouds increase later this evening and our next strong cold front will quickly move into East Texas after midnight tonight. Some showers will try to develop along and ahead this cold front, but overall coverage of rain will be quite low unfortunately. Temperatures will see a significant drop behind the cold front, dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning. Thankfully, this cold snap will be quite short, as highs will be back in the middle 60s by Monday(Valentine’s Day), and then upper 60s by Tuesday! Our dry streak finally looks to break as we near the midpoint of next week, with rain and storm chances increasing for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Brandon Collins (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Chandler man gets prison time for 2020 fatal head-on collision
Police are investigating reports of an aggravated assault early Thursday in north Tyler.
Tyler Police investigating overnight aggravated assault
Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible animal-related death
East Texans look for answers after trash company leaves customers holding the bag

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-11-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-11-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-11-22
Sunny/Warm/Breezy on Friday. More clouds/sctrd showers/cooler on Sat. Sunny on Sun. Cold...
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips