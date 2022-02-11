Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Ex-wife of Boxing legend Muhamad Ali set to speak in Tyler

Khalilah Camacho-Ali
Khalilah Camacho-Ali(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali will be in Tyler on February 19 to talk at the annual gala for the Texas African American Museum.

Camacho-Ali is the ex-wife of the former boxing legend Muhamad Ali who finished his career with 56 wins and 5 losses with 37 knockouts, claiming three heavyweight championships. He also was a gold medal Olympian.

“She will bring us a little closer to her former husband - Muhamad Ali or as some people know as Cassias Clay,” Gloria Washington, Executive Director of the Texas African American Museum, said.

Event information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Alto student dies during home basketball game
One person died in a house fire on Crestview Lane in Kilgore Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV...
2 people, 1 pet die in Kilgore house fire Wednesday
O'Rourke in Tyler
Beto O’Rourke talks guns, energy jobs, and power grid plan during Tyler visit
Crash involving Longview fire truck
Longview fire engine involved in crash

Latest News

Coleman on the Road: Tyler native Randy Grimes shares story of NFL, addiction, recovery
Coleman on the Road: Tyler native Randy Grimes shares story of NFL, addiction, recovery
The sophomore at Alto HS died on the basketball court on Tuesday.
Memorial service set for Alto basketball player that died Tuesday
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
Russian skate star practices despite report of positive drug test
Gold medal winner United States' Chloe Kim celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's...
Not perfect, still golden for Chloe Kim in Olympic halfpipe