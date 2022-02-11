Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Increasing Clouds tonight. Sctrd showers on Sat w/ cloudy skies. Clearing Sat Eve. Cold Sun AM. Sunny/Mild Sun PM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for a cold frontal passage to begin later this evening over the northern sections of East Texas...spreading into the southern areas/Deep East Texas shortly after midnight tonight. Winds will shift out of the north behind the front. Due to the timing of the front, our high temperature on Saturday will occur around midnight tonight, or shortly thereafter, and our low for Saturday will be around midnight Saturday night. Temperatures should hang out in the 40s during the day with scattered light rain showers possible. Clearing skies late Saturday afternoon/evening should occur and the coldest temperatures of the weekend should be on Sunday morning...in the upper 20s. Sunny and Mild on Sunday afternoon. A very pleasant Monday is expected, then moderately strong southerly winds are expected to begin on Tuesday at 15-25 mph. Plenty of sun is expected then as well. Increasing clouds and rain chances occur on Wednesday along with strong south-southeasterly winds at 15-25 mph gusts near 30 mph. Rain chances increase to 20-50% during the day with a few isolated thundershowers possible. On Thursday morning, a strong cold front is expected to move through shifting winds out of the NW, still at 15-25 mph, gusts 30. At this time, it appears that we could see some severe weather at that time, so we will monitor this for you over the next several days. Next Friday should be mostly sunny with a chilly morning and a cool afternoon behind Thursday’s front. Keep the umbrella with you tomorrow along with a light jacket, then enjoy the sunshine on Sunday.

