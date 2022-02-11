East Texans urged to refrain from burning during dry, windy conditions

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service out of Shreveport issued a special weather advisory for much of East Texas because of high winds Friday and possibly over the weekend.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks urges people to refrain from outdoor burning as the winds and dry conditions make a dangerous combination with an elevated fire risk.

“The wind may be died down right at this moment but it can always pick back up. We see that quite often. People get comfortable their fire will die down, the wind will die down and they will leave it,” Brooks said. “When that wind does pick up, it will blow an amber over and the next thing we know we have a problem. We highly encourage everyone to really be watching the weather and if you really don’t have to be burning, right now is not the time to be burning.”

Brooks added that if a fire you started on your property crosses onto another person’s land, you could be subject to a citation.

