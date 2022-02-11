Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
California accuses Tesla of alleged discrimination at plant

California regulators have sued electric car maker Tesla Inc. They allege the company has been discriminating against Black employees who have been likened to monkeys and slaves at the San Francisco Bay Area factory.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) - California regulators have sued electric car maker Tesla Inc. They allege the company has been discriminating against Black employees who have been likened to monkeys and slaves at the San Francisco Bay Area factory where most of its vehicles are made.

The lawsuit seems likely to widen a rift between Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, and the state where he launched the company.

Tesla is now worth more than $900 billion, less than 20 years after Musk set out to transform the auto industry.

Musk moved Tesla’s headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, last year after publicly feuding with California officials about pandemic policies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

