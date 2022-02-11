3 Nacogdoches crews extinguish fire at Banita Creek Trail

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A fire broke out Friday afternoon at the Banita Creek Trail in Nacogdoches.

Battalion Chief Chuck French said the fire was reported by the River Oaks Apartments’ manager at about 12:00 p.m. and was burning within 200 feet of the apartments’ property line.

(KTRE viewer)

Three fire crews responded and with many downed trees burning like kindling it produced a lot of fire, French said.

The half-acre fire was extinguished in about an hour and overall it was “uneventful”, according to French, with no injuries and no needed evacuations.

