Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

3 Henderson County fire departments battle Log Cabin structure fire

Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue
Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three Henderson County fire departments battled a structure fire in Log Cabin Thursday afternoon, according to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, Payne Springs firefighters were asked to assist with a structure fire in Log Cabin at 12:47 p.m. Thursday. At the same time, there was a major grass fire on CR 1405.

“As a result of two fires and several tankers that are currently OOS (out of service) due to mechanical issues, resources were really thin,” the Facebook post stated. “Initially. Crews focused on protecting the surrounding structures from both the structure fire and the resulting grass and brush fire.”

Another home suffered damage to its siding, the Facebook post stated.

The structure that burned was unoccupied at the time of the fire and was undergoing interior renovations.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Facebook post stated.

The Log Cabin and Gun Barrel City fire departments also responded to the structure fire. A tanker from Brownsboro Fire Rescue showed up to assist, but it was released to help with the grass fire on CR 1405.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Brandon Collins (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Chandler man gets prison time for 2020 fatal head-on collision
Police are investigating reports of an aggravated assault early Thursday in north Tyler.
Tyler Police investigating overnight aggravated assault
Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible animal-related death
East Texans look for answers after trash company leaves customers holding the bag

Latest News

Lindsey Dawn Grey pleaded guilty to hacking a former employer's website in 2019.
Lindale woman given deferred adjudication for hacking former employer’s website
East Texas candidate for House District 1 says he wants to “keep Texas sovereign”
Brandon Collins (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Chandler man gets prison time for 2020 fatal head-on collision
Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Gregg County deputies investigating whether dog attack led to death