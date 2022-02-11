3 Henderson County fire departments battle Log Cabin structure fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three Henderson County fire departments battled a structure fire in Log Cabin Thursday afternoon, according to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, Payne Springs firefighters were asked to assist with a structure fire in Log Cabin at 12:47 p.m. Thursday. At the same time, there was a major grass fire on CR 1405.

“As a result of two fires and several tankers that are currently OOS (out of service) due to mechanical issues, resources were really thin,” the Facebook post stated. “Initially. Crews focused on protecting the surrounding structures from both the structure fire and the resulting grass and brush fire.”

Another home suffered damage to its siding, the Facebook post stated.

The structure that burned was unoccupied at the time of the fire and was undergoing interior renovations.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Facebook post stated.

The Log Cabin and Gun Barrel City fire departments also responded to the structure fire. A tanker from Brownsboro Fire Rescue showed up to assist, but it was released to help with the grass fire on CR 1405.

