2nd suspect in Tyler catalytic converter thefts arrested in Houston area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the two remaining at-large suspects in the alleged theft of catalytic converters that occurred on Jan. 28 has been arrested in the Houston area, according to the Tyler Police Department.

Andre Tyrell Pete, 25, of Houston, is currently being held in the Harris County Jail on charges of aggravated assault against a peace officer, engaging in organized criminal activity, and four counts of theft. He will be transported back to Smith County to face charges here.

Pete’s collective bond amount has been set at $900,000, according to the Harris County Jail website.

Darius Reggie, 20, of Houston, is still wanted, according to a press release.

Earlier Friday, the Tyler Police Department reported that TPD investigators had identified two more suspects in the alleged theft of catalytic converters on Jan. 28.

Reggie is facing charges of aggravated assault of a public servant with a $250,000 bond, engaging in organized criminal activity with a $250,000 bond, Evading arrest/detention with a $250,000 bond, and 4 counts of theft of material each with a $100,000 bond.

DeAnthony Brown, who is already in jail for this case had an engaging in organized criminal activity charge added. The bond amount for that charge is $250,000. His other charges include three counts theft of material – aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass less than $20,000, aggravated assault against a public servant, and evading arrest/detention in a vehicle.

According to a press release, Tyler police officers responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Chimney Rock at about 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 28 to check out a report of a suspicious vehicle. A silver sedan was reportedly driving through the complex, and every time it stopped, a person got out and went between parked vehicles.

The TPD officers that responded to the scene spotted a silver Lexus leaving the area, the press release stated. When an officer tried to stop the car for a traffic violation, the driver of the vehicle fled.

The Lexus turned onto Old Grande Blvd. toward South Broadway on the wrong side of the road. At the same time, other TPD officers were responding to assist, and the Lexus headed toward a Tyler PD patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed, and collided with it, the press release stated.

According to the press release, the officer in the TPD patrol unit suffered minor injuries in the crash, and the suspect vehicle was disabled. Three suspects allegedly bailed out of the Lexus and ran away on foot.

Tyler PD officers caught one of the suspects, who was later identified as Brown, the press release stated. Police obtained arrest warrants for Brown for evading arrest/detention in a vehicle and aggravated assault of a public servant. His collective bond amount was set at $500,000 for the initial two charges.

Police also got a warrant to search the silver Lexus, the press release stated. They found multiple catalytic converters and other evidence such as saws in the vehicle. The press release said the case is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Reggie, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

