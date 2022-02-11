2 more suspects wanted for Tyler catalytic converter thefts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report two more suspects in the catalytic converter thefts from Jan. 28 have been identified.

Both suspects, Andre Tyrell Pete, 25, and Darius Reggie, 20, are from Houston and are facing charges of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant with a $250,000 bond, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity with a $250,000 bond, Evading Arrest/Detention with a $250,000 bond, and 4 counts of Theft of Material each with a $100,000 bond.

DeAnthony Brown, who is already in jail for this case had more charges added for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity with a $250,000 bond.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Andre Pete and/or Darius Reggie please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

