Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 Dallas police officers face charges from 2020 protests

Dallas Police respond after shots were fired at a Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Dallas...
Dallas Police respond after shots were fired at a Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Dallas on Thursday, July 7, 2016. Dallas protestors rallied in the aftermath of the killing of Alton Sterling by police officers in Baton Rouge, La. and Philando Castile, who was killed by police less than 48 hours later in Minnesota.(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - According to arrest affidavits, two Dallas police officers accused of injuring demonstrators during the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s killing fired less-lethal ammunition at people who were backing away from police and didn’t pose any danger.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the affidavits it obtained Thursday dispute some police and attorney statements that injured protesters weren’t complying with police.

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against Sr. Cpl. Ryan Mabry and former Sr. Cpl. Melvin Williams.

Both are accused in cases involving men who suffered serious injuries, including one who lost an eye and another whose cheekbone was smashed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Brandon Collins (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Chandler man gets prison time for 2020 fatal head-on collision
Police are investigating reports of an aggravated assault early Thursday in north Tyler.
Tyler Police investigating overnight aggravated assault
Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible animal-related death
East Texans look for answers after trash company leaves customers holding the bag

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview home and design show attracts innovative, original products
WebXtra: Longview home and design show attracts innovative, original products
WebXtra: Longview home and design show attracts innovative, original products
A mobile home stuck on the side of the road near US 69 in Mineola.
Mobile home obstructs traffic in Wood County
Source: Gray News Media
Married couple dies in Tyler County wreck with log truck