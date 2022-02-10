Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman, 3 children killed in wrong-way Texas Panhandle crash

An Oklahoma woman and three children were killed when the sport utility vehicle she was driving the wrong way on a Texas Panhandle interstate slammed into a semitrailer head-on.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - An Oklahoma woman and three children were killed when the sport utility vehicle she was driving the wrong way on a Texas Panhandle interstate slammed into a semitrailer head-on.

The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. Monday on Interstate 40 near the New Mexico border.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Sabrina Watson of Edmond, Oklahoma, and three children, ages 7, 3 and 8 months, died when their SUV was westbound in an eastbound lane and slammed into the westbound semitrailer head-on.

DPS says the semitrailer driver was taken to an Amarillo hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

