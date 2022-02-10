WEBXTRA: East Texas company using new technology to improve drone usage in wooded areas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas-based Hydrex Environmental has adopted a new, cutting-edge technology to expand the Hydrex Drone Division fleet.

Hydrex has integrated LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology into the drone program, enabling operators to penetrate even densely vegetated forest canopies to create accurate and detailed ground-surface models.

Ktre’s Donna McCollum spoke with general manager Clayton Collier and GIS and Drone Division coordinator John Chapman. They talk about the technology which has been used from airplanes for a couple of decades. Now the technology travels by drone.

