WebXtra: East Texans look for answers after trash company leaves customers holding the bag

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Customers across East Texas are seeing their trash pile up on their curbside, after a disposal company has gone out of business, and many had already paid for service in advance.

All American Disposal Service closed the business recently, but according to customers, there was no warning or notification about the closing.

According to one Liberty City homeowner, some customers who pay short-term electronically have been refunded, but those who pay on an annual basis have not received their money back.

Neighborhoods in Harrison County and Gregg County have seen their trash pile up over the past two weeks and are left with no recourse except to look for another disposal company or dispose of the trash themselves.

